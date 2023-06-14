New Food Truck, Junior’s Backyard Grill Now Open

SCANLON, Minn. — A new food truck has arrived in Scanlon after about 10 years of ideas to make it happen.

Junior’s Backyard Grill held their grand opening Tuesday. They offer homecooked meals including burgers, Reubens, tacos, and wings.

The chef of the food trailer has been a part of the Cloquet community his whole life. His assistant says they thought about making it a brick and mortar but wanted to keep it affordable.

“Junior’s Backyard Grill kind of our motto is a new opportunity to have quality food at a reasonable price. An affordable, reasonable price. And that’s kind of what we’re doing here,” said Theresa Halvorson, chef’s assistant.

One young customer loves to try mozzarella sticks. He says it’s awesome to have a food truck nearby to stop at for a quick bite.

“I really like the cheese, but when you get it from a food truck it just tastes way better,” said Hendrik Rennquist, 11-year-old customer. “You can sit outside and feel the heat and talk to friends and family.”

Junior’s Backyard Grill plants to stay in the Cloquet community for the time being. Check out their Facebook page to see when and where they’ll be open.