State Baseball: Esko Earns Spot in AA Championship Game, Grand Rapids Places 4th, South Ridge Wins Consolation

Esko will next play Perham in the title game on Friday at 1 PM at CHS Field in St. Paul.

ST. CLOUD, Minn.- The Esko baseball team is on their way to St. Paul after defeating Cannon Falls 7-2 in the AA semifinals on Wednesday.

In the bottom of the 4th, Esko would take the 3-2 lead via a throwing error by the Bombers shortstop.

Moments later, Isaak Sertich stepped to the plate and crushed a grand slam to give the Eskomos the eventual 7 to 2 victory.

In other state baseball action, Grand Rapids would rally against Mahtomedi, but ultimately fall short 3-2 to the Zephyrs in the AAA semifinals.

The Thunderhawks would then play Monticello in the 3rd place game. Sadly, it went the Magic’s way 7 t0 2.

Meanwhile, South Ridge would end their year on a high note, defeating Legacy Christian 12-2 and Yellow Medicine East 5 to 1 to win the A consolation bracket.