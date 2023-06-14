Suspicious Death Investigation In Deer River

DEER RIVER, Minn. – A suspicious death investigation is underway in the city of Deer River.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office released information about the case Wednesday evening.

Authorities say deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of 4th Street SE early Tuesday morning in response to a citizen’s call requesting a welfare check.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man dead inside the home.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to the public.

Officials did not mention any type of arrest, suspect or possible motive for the death.

Authorities expect to release more information after the autopsy is completed.