The Beach At Pinehurst Park Open For Summer

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Beach at Pinehurst Park is now open for the summer.

It’s located in Cloquet off of Highway 33 and is a unique beach that is actually a sand bottom pool that is chlorinated and filtered.

A lifeguard supervisor says it’s just like going to the beach but with safety aspects such as lifeguards and shallow areas for young kids to swim.

“It’s so rewarding cause it’s like you don’t like you don’t have a lot of places that have something like this. Like a lot of places have pools and things but I think especially with like the more beach aspect of it, it just like really lets people relax, while still knowing that everything’s kind of being taken care for them,” said Paris FierkeLepp, lifeguard supervisor.

New this year is a swim test offered for kids ages 8 to 11 so they don’t have to wear a life jacket if they pass the test.

The Beach at Pinehurst Park is open every day. Daily admission is $5.