Wildfire Breaks Out In The BWCAW Amid Dry Conditions

A wildfire has ignited in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

It’s located near Spice Lake, southwest of Seagull Lake and about 10 miles west of the Gunflint Trail, according to the Superior National Forest.

The fire was first reported Tuesday at 30 acres but has since scaled back to 20 acres on Wednesday.

Crews from the air and ground are working the wildfire.

It’s not yet known how the fire started, according to the forest service.

Nobody has been injured and no structures destroyed, as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Superior National Forest issued restrictions Wednesday because of the dry conditions: