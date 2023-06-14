Wildfire In BWCA Being Monitored, Officials Say

The U.S. Forestry Service says about 30 acres of the Boundary Water Canoe Area are currently burning.

The fire is between Spice Lake and Ogishkemuncie Lake.

The fire is being monitored, and at the moment it’s still small, but conditions are dry. Over 20,000 acres of the BWCA burned during the 2021 Greenwood Fire.

The U.S. Forest Service says fire personnel will fly over the area and develop a suppression plan.