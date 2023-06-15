INT’L FALLS: Future of The River Golf Course Uncertain

Golf season is in full swing, but the future of the only golf course in the city of international falls remains uncertain. The course has not opened yet. Now, community members & city officials tell us they’re concerned. Further saying, numerous attempts to get answers from the owner have been unsuccessful.

Nestled along the Rainy River in International Falls sits the 18-hole River Golf Course, used by longtime golfers, athletic teams, locals and beyond.

The course is also used to hold events that help raise funds for a range of causes and programs, but this season, golfers are wondering if they’ll putt on home greens or have to play at the next nearest course across the Canadian Border.

Flashback to last summer (2022), the Rainy River basin suffered immense flooding and the course was in its wake. A Facebook post by the golf course last June said, portions of the course were drenched in rainfall and that quote, “with everything going on with the flood we have been struggling with business and we have decided to change our hours until further notice.”

Local golfers tell FOX21 two holes were shut down temporarily, but say the driving range remained closed.

Now fast forward to this summer — new signage has been posted stating, “no trespassing” and “privately owned.” The course has not opened yet and there is no word on if, or when, it will.

The course has been privately owned by Jordan Pearson since 2016. According to a commercial real estate listing site, the course was put back up for sale in 2018. It’s unclear how long it was up for sale. Pearson has declined several requests by FOX21 to be interviewed for this story. Supporters of the course told FOX21, Pearson has declined to say if the course is still for sale or not.

However, that didn’t stop a group of community members, earlier this year, from taking the plunge — gathering funds — and trying to put together a deal in hopes of buying the course.

One group member, who asked to stay anonymous, told FOX21 that he approached two members of the International Falls Economic Development Authority asking the authority to help with the buy. Development Authority Member Mike Holden confirmed to FOX21 that he and Another Member were asked to help with the purchase.

Holden, also an International Falls At-Large City Council Member, said he and another Authority Member went ahead and developed a loan plan. Further stating, they were about to bring that plan to the rest of the authority for approval, but then explained, a purchase agreement between Pearson and the prospective buyers fell through.

Councilor Holden said, he doesn’t know why the sale failed, but said that Pearson told him that without a sale — the course would not operate.

Those who would normally golf on the course have now made other plans – and that includes the Broncos Golf Team. While attending meets, the team spent majority of their season hitting golf balls behind the high school for practice. According to Athletic Director Bill Mason, they reached an agreement mid-season across the border in Canada to hold practices at the Herron Landing Golf Course in Fort Frances, Ontario.

Not to mention, member of the Bronco Girls Golf team, Kelby Anderson, finished out her season this week competing at the Class 2A Minnesota State Competition — tying there for 18th place.