Minnesota Fire Deaths In 2022 Highest Since 1995

Seventy Minnesotans lost their lives in fires in 2022 — the most since 1995, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) said.

“To say Minnesota had 70 fire deaths in 2022 is oversimplifying the data,” Interim State Fire Marshal Amanda Swenson said in a release. “These deaths weren’t a result of social media challenges gone wrong. Many stem from lifestyle and behavioral decisions.”

DPS says careless driving, mental health, substance abuse, and homelessness were among the factor that contributed to the rise in fire deaths.

Of the 70 deaths recorded in 2022, nine were related to careless smoking, 13 were vehicle crashes that involved a fire, 29 happened when drugs or alcohol were present, and 40 were undetermined.

Other data points of interest:

59% of fire fatalities happened in greater Minnesota

48 men were killed in fires, 22 women

Victims varied from ages 6-96

“The data paints a tragic picture that forever impacts the lives of the loved ones left behind,” said Swenson. “People think of a fire death as someone trapped in a burning that accidentally ignited, but they can occur under a variety of circumstances.”