Multiple Grass Fires Reported Along Highway 53

Multiple agencies were on the scene Thursday afternoon to tackle multiple grass fires up and down Highway 53 from Cotton to Highway 33 around Independence.

Drivers reported thick white smoke across the roadway.

Drivers told FOX 21 the fires appeared to be under containment by emergency crews on the scene.



At one point, Hwy 53 was closed to traffic.

An official with one of the agencies on scene told FOX 21 a semi truck caused sparks while driving down the highway, which ignited the fires.

Conditions are prime for wildfire activity across the Northland. Fire crews have been battling a 20-acre wildfire in the BWCA about 10 miles away from the Gunflint Trail.