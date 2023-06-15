Philadelphia Flyers Extend Qualifying Offer to Former Bulldog Noah Cates

Cates would skate in 82 games for Philly last season. He would total 38 points in those contests.

PHILADELPHIA, Penn.- A former Bulldog appears to be sticking around in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Philadelphia Flyers extended a qualifying offer to Noah Cates on Wednesday.

The qualifying offer is worth nearly 875 thousand dollars on a two-way contract.

Cates was one of two Flyers on the roster to appear in every game.