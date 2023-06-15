Redhead Mountain Bike Park Gets Funding For Phase 2 Expansion

CHISHOLM, Minn. — A big announcement was made today for Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm.

The LCCMR application to start phase 2 expansion of the park has been approved by the state. The funding is for almost $1.7 million making a total of around $2.2 million to get the project started.

Funding will be available July 1st and will provide many new opportunities for the trailhead.

“The funding will be used to build up to an additional 12 miles of trail that have already been flagged and were originally part of the original IRRB build, but funding fell a little short. So, this funding will complete that bringing the total mileage to nearly 35 plus miles of trail creating a national destination for mountain biking right here in Chisholm. And we’re so proud of that,” said Jordan Metsa, Development and Marketing Director.

“We knew we had something special in this landscape, but we didn’t know it could be as special as it is today,” said Pete Kero of Barr Engineering and a founder of the park.

Funding will also include adding more bike wash stations and will even provide an inclusive experience for those in wheelchairs with a paved pump track.

One guy who has been mountain biking for most of his life, is very excited to hear about the expansion.

“I already love this trail and I’m glad to hear that people are also loving it and donating money to Redhead and I’m excited to see what we have in the future for expansion on the trails,” said Owen Marquardt, mountain biker from Shakopee.

Phase 2 of the Redhead Mountain Bike Park expansion will start next summer.