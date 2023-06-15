Reyelts, Nelson, & DeMars Selected in NAHL Draft

Proctor's A.J. Reyelts, Hermantown's Drew Nelson, and Grand Rapids' Hayden DeMars are taking their talents to the NAHL.

DULUTH, Minn.- The NAHL draft took place on Wednesday and three local area hockey players heard their name called in the 15 round affair.

The first to hear their name called was Proctor goalie A.J. Reyelts. He was selected at pick number 125 in the 4th round by the Kenai River Brown Bears.

Reyelts manned the pipes in 15 games for the Rails, stopping 93 percent of the shots he saw.

One round later, Grand Rapids native Hayden Demars was selected by the Odessa Jackalopes at pick number 141.

He last played for the Thunderhawks in 2022, tallying 33 points in 28 games.

Finally at pick 206 in round 7, Hermantown’s Drew Nelson went to the Anchorage Wolverines. Nelson had four goals and seven assists this past season for the Hawks.