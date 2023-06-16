Aircraft Lands On I-35 Near Barnum

UPDATE (June 16, 2:40 p.m.) — The Minnesota State Patrol says it was a small single-engine aircraft that made an emergency landing on I-35.

The airplane then stopped in the roadside ditch, landing safely.

The state patrol says no injuries were reported and there was minor to no damage to the aircraft.

ORIGINAL POST:

BARNUM, Minn. — MnDOT has sent out a traffic advisory regarding an airplane landing on I-35 northbound near Barnum.

The aircraft landed in between the exits for Barnum and Mahtowa. The incident was reported around 1 p.m. on Friday.

According to MnDOT’s 511 website, they are asking drivers to travel with “extreme caution.”

Fox21 will update with more information as it is received.