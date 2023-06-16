Bad Axe Tool Works Provides Classes To Learn How To Sharpen Tools

SUPERIOR, Wis. — One class in Superior is teaching people how to sharpen hand tools.

Bad Axe Tool Works is a company selling custom saws, and also providing seminars for those who use hand saws that are interested in sharpening their own.

The founder of the company has over 15 years of experience. He says people are re-discovering the joy of working with wood.

“We’re used to fighting a cut, but with a properly tuned saw that’s sharp, it just floats right through the cut, crisply. It’s a very gratifying experience. You’re more accurate, you’re faster with the cut, and half the time there’s no set up with the power tools. So, a hand saw is pretty useful,” said Mark Harrell, founder of Bad Axe Tool Works.

Bad Axe Tool Works has 2 or 5 day classes for those interested. Go to their website for more information.