Coffee Conversation: Runner, Author, and Activist — Alison Mariella Désir

DULUTH, Minn. — Runner, Author, and Activist Alison Mariella Désir made the trek to Duluth from Seattle this weekend for Grandma’s Marathon, but her mission here runs much deeper than the physical race.

Her book, ‘Running While Black’, is one avenue she’s used to shed light on people not traditionally included in the world of running. Désir joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to dive deeper into this conversation.

For more information on Désir and her mission — click here.