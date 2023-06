Coffee Conversation: Runner Tony Loyd Talks Grandma’s Marathon

DULUTH, Minn. — Runner Tony Loyd joined FOX21 on the morning newscast ahead of Grandma’s Marathon to talk about his love for the annual event, his many experiences in the running world, the tough reality of being an injured athlete, and the importance of making the running community more inclusive.

Part 1 of the interview.

Part 2 of the interview.

For more information on Loyd and his mission – click here.