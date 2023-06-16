Duluth Police: Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Grandma’s Marathon For Friday Events

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department released a traffic advisory for events happening Friday as a part of Grandma’s Marathon.

Below is the press release from the police department:

WILLIAM A. IRVIN 5K: Traffic Advisory – Friday, June 16, 2023

The William A. Irvin 5K race will begin at 6:00 p.m. Harbor Drive behind the DECC will close to traffic at 4:00 p.m. At 5:30 p.m.,

portions of Railroad Street will close to traffic for the duration of the race. Motorists should obey temporary “No Parking” areas

on Railroad Street, Lake Place Drive, and Harbor Drive. Violators will be ticketed and towed.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., traffic delays will occur for up to two hours as portions of Railroad Street will close from Lake Avenue to

5th Avenue West. Southbound traffic on 5th Avenue West will be able to access the DECC parking lot via Railroad Street

throughout the race. Harbor Drive behind the DECC will also be closed to traffic.

The Aquariam parking lot will not be accessible from 5:30 p.m. until approximately 7:15 p.m.

Traffic looking to access Pier B Resort or Bayfront Park parking lots can only do so from the West between 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Access to the DECC during the race will be through the North Gate (on Railroad Street) or the East Gate (on Harbor Drive),

from Lake Avenue or 5th Avenue West. Outbound traffic from the DECC will only be from the West Gate (5th Avenue West)

from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Vehicles on northbound I-35 exiting on the 5th Avenue West off-ramp can either continue straight to Lake Avenue to access

the DECC Lot or turn right onto 5th Avenue West to access the DECC Lot via Railroad Street.

Most traffic should return to normal by 7:30 p.m. Watch for no parking signs, barricades, and Officers directing traffic when

driving in the area of this event.