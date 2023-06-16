Esko Baseball Shuts Out Perham for First-Ever State Championship Title

In their first state tournament appearance since 2000, the Esko baseball team is leaving the tourney with the top prize.

ST. PAUL, Minn.- In their first state tournament appearance since 2000, the Esko baseball team is leaving the tourney with the top prize.

The Eskomos defeated Perham 9-0 in the AA state championship game Friday afternoon at CHS Field in St. Paul.

Dylan Marciulionis was stellar on the mound, finishing with nine strikeouts.

Offensively, the 5th inning was the difference maker as Esko would explode with five runs to make it a 6-0 ballgame.

This was the first time that Esko has played in the championship game.

The Eskomos finish the year at 27-1.