Essentia Fitness Expo is on at the DECC; Grandma’s Race-Day Registration Open

DULUTH, Minn.–You could argue that Grandma’s Marathon officially started today with crowds of people gathering at the DECC for the Essentia Health Fitness Expo.

Runners, spectators, and the community were welcomed to browse through the latest in athletic gear.

“There’s everything from the latest running shoes on the market to the latest technology through garments watches. Then of course Advantage Emblems had our new line of 2023 Grandma Marathon gear,” said Laura Bergen, the registration and expo director.

And while racers are shopping at the Expo they were also able to grab their race packets which have all of the necessary race information for them this weekend.

“And in order to get their race packets, they’ll need to bring a photo ID and the email that we’ve sent to them with their bid number,” said Bergen.

Friday, June 16, both the Expo and race registration are open at the DECC starting at 10 a.m. The Fitness Expo concludes at 8 p.m., but racers are still able to pick up their registration until 11 p.m.