Local Store Shows Off Gifts Ahead of Father’s Day

DULUTH, Minn. –It’s crunch time if you’re still looking for that perfect father’s day gift, but there is a lot to choose from.

One local company demonstrates its products to show gift options for you.

The Duluth Kitchen Company has plenty of gifts, from sharp knives, to tons of sauces and spices.

But for Father’s Day they are showing off one of their best sellers, smoke tops.

These smoke tops can turn ordinary whiskey or other alcohol into a smoked delight, the smoke top can be filled with different kinds of woodchips, including cherry, oak, and hickory.

Duluth Kitchen Company demonstrated how to use the smoker and why they’re a great gift for fathers.

“I think people sometimes come into the store and they don’t know what they want to get for dad, or for grandpa, and they see something like this and they go, that’s what I want to get them, that’s perfect for them,” said Alex Kulstad, Duluth Kitchen Company Owner.

If a smoked drink isn’t your dad’s thing, the store still has many products that could make any father proud, and even if you’re not shopping for gifts, The Duluth Kitchen Company invites people to learn about all the fun items it has.