Minnesota Discovery Center Hosting Summer Concerts

CHISHOLM, Minn. — The Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm has a fun summer ahead as they are hosting concerts in their 1,600 seat amphitheater.

The concerts continue Thursday night as Blackhawk with the Christopher David Hanson Band will be taking over the venue. Other acts later this year include Wild Horses and Hairball.

The amphitheater is unique as it is forged into the historic red rock mining landscape.

The executive director of the discovery center says these are the first biggest headliners they’ve had yet.

“It’s been really fun to see the smiles on everybody’s faces. Hearing the live music, the acoustics here are just amazing. The scenery, everything, the whole ambiance, the food, the beverage we’ve got it all. All in one unique package here at the discovery center,” said Donna Johnson, the executive director.

The hope for the concerts is to get people wanting to come back to check out the discovery center during the day.

