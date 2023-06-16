Newcomers Eye Big Debut in 2023 Grandma’s Marathon

The full Grandma's Marathon begins at 7:35 AM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Grandma’s Marathon brings in plenty of new faces for elite runners.

A couple of debuts are scheduled for tomorrow.

In the men’s division, Kevin Lynch will run Grandma’s for the first time. He’s previously picked up big wins at the Salt Lake City Marathon and the Big Bear Marathon.

Meanwhile in the women’s division, Jessica Watychowicz will also be making her Grandma’s debut. She most recently won the Twin Cities Marathon in 2022.

Each shared what brought them here to Duluth to compete in the race.

“My agent and my brother, who I think last time he ran he did qualify for the olympic trials. So my agent says this is a good one to run, fast time, make sure we get into the trials, things like that,” said Lynch.

“Original plan was to run the half. I felt like I didn’t have the best opportunity to showcase my fitness in April so being able to get to the starting line healthy and strong tomorrow is a blessing and I’m super excited,” added Watychowicz.

