Ondoro & Lindwurm Look to Defend Grandma’s Marathon Crowns

The full Grandma's Marathon begins Saturday at 7:35 AM.

DULUTH, Minn.- All of the elite Grandma’s Marathon runners made their way to Duluth on Friday.

That includes two two-time champions who have hopes of making it three come Saturday.

On the men’s side, Dominic Ondoro looks to repeat after finishing with a time of 2 hours and 9 minutes last year to take 1st. That time nearly broke his event record.

Same can be said for Dakotah Lindwurm on the women’s side, she placed 1st last year with a personal record time of 2:25:01.

Both defending champs met with the media on Friday afternoon and stated they have goals once again of being the first to cross the finish line.

“My target was to break my record but I don’t know what happened. But this time, hopefully with teamwork we can lower the course record,” said Ondoro.

“I think that’s the number one thing on my mind. I want to win, I want to take home the three peat. When I was in college, I ran the Eugene Curnow here in Duluth and did that three times, won it three times. I want to do that here too,” added Lindwurm.

