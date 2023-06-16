Preparations For Grandma’s Marathon Annual Spaghetti Dinner Underway

DULUTH, Minn. — A Grandma’s Marathon tradition is taking place Friday and preparations are underway at the DECC.

It’s the Michelina’s All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner. The annual pre-race meal consists of 2,200 pounds of pasta and 40,000 meatballs.

Anyone is welcome to stop by to eat the Italian meal.

The executive chef at the DECC likes to put on this dinner as he believes Grandma’s is the kickoff to summer.

“When you think of Grandma’s Marathon that’s the kickoff to Duluth, to me anyway. So, it’s fun to be a part of it as some of these venues and some of these things are coming back or events are coming back after the pandemic. They’re getting busier and they’re getting funner and they’re getting you know like bigger, and people are not so afraid to you know come out anymore. So, it’s a fun thing,” said Jerry Carpenter, the executive chef.

Michelina’s All-You-Can-Eat Spaghetti Dinner is going on from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday in the Lake Superior Ballroom at the DECC. Tickets are available at the door, $16+tax for adults and $8+tax for kids ages 5 through 12.