Relatives Of William A. Irvin In Duluth To Participate In 5k

DULUTH, Minn. — A popular kickoff event for Grandma’s Marathon brought a special family to Duluth.

Direct descendants of William A. Irvin, who the famous ore boat in Canal Park is named after, came to participate in the annual 5k and tour the ship.

The William A. Irvin 5k has been a staple race for Grandma’s Marathon since 1994. The great grandchildren of Irvin only found out about it recently.

They say getting to see the ship and learn about it is something they’ll be able to pass down from generation to generation.

“At that time, it was a very heartfelt thing because we didn’t know all about the history. So, when we found out and then actually came here and went in the ship and it was so personal. It was really special. So, then to be able to bring the rest of the family along, it just adds another layer of, it’s unique we feel very blessed to have this,” said Cathie Hirsch, great grandchild of William A. Irvin.

There are 17 William A. Irvin relatives participating in the 5k Friday night. It starts at 6 p.m.