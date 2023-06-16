Shea Wins William A. Irvin 5K for 2nd Time, Cerbin-Bohach Takes Women’s Title

DULUTH, Minn.- The William A. Irvin 5K officially kicked off Grandma’s Marathon on Friday night.

In the men’s race, we now have a two-time champion. Mason Shea crossed the finish line with a time of 15 minutes and 40 seconds.

He last won the 5K back in 2021.

Then in the women’s race we have a new winner, Flannery Cerbin-Bohach, takes top honors with a time of 18 minutes right on the dot.

She was 56 seconds ahead of the 2nd place finisher.