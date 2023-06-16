The Push for Life: Riley Pathman and Sean McQuaid Run in Grandma’s for Those Who Can’t

Sean McQuaid and Riley Pathman are looking to break the Guiness World Record for fastest marathon pushing a wheelchair.

DULUTH, Minn.- Early Saturday morning, thousands of racers will begin the 26.2 mile trek from Two Harbors to Canal Park, each with one goal in mind. Two of those racers will embark on the journey together, in hopes of shattering a Guinness World Record by running for those who can’t.

“Rick and Dick’s motto was always, ‘Yes you can’, and really we’ve taken that a little bit to mean ‘Well nobody can tell us no, there’s nothing we can’t do,”

Sean McQuaid and Riley Pathman have set a lofty goal on Saturday in 47th annual Grandma’s Marathon.

They believe they can break the Guiness World Record for fastest marathon pushing a wheelchair, a time of 2 hours and 49 minutes.

But the record isn’t the only thing on their minds.

Cam Derr caught up with duo to hear their why behind accomplishing the feat.