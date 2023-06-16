Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Grandma’s Marathon

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department released a traffic advisory for Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday.

Motorists can expect man road closures and traffic backups.

Below is the press release from the police department:

Saturday, June 17: Road Closures

Scenic Highway 61, along Lake Superior from Duluth to Two Harbors, will close to traffic at 4:15 a.m.

Scenic Highway 61, between McQuade Road and Ryan Road, will close at 3:45 a.m. for half marathon start set-up.

Motorists should slow down and be alert to special signing and lane closures on the Highway 61 Expressway just south of Two

Harbors, starting at 4:15 a.m.

All access roads between MN-61 Expressway and Scenic Hwy 61, including Isackson Road, Salakka Road, Central Avenue,

Alseth Road, Lakewood Road, Homestead Road, Ryan Road, and McQuade Road, will close at 4:15 a.m.

Harbor Drive, from the DECC East Gate to the Aquarium, will be restricted to buses only at 4:30 a.m. Harbor Drive will close to

all traffic at 5:30 a.m.

Most avenues leading to London Road will close at 4:30 a.m.

Starting at 5:30 a.m., the following roads will close to traffic and will remain closed until the end of the Marathon:

-All of London Road,

-Superior Street from 12th Avenue East to 5th Avenue West

-Michigan Street from 4th Avenue East to 5th Avenue West

-Commerce Street/Railroad Street, Lake Place Drive, and Canal Park Dr.

The southbound lanes of I-35 from 21st and 26th Avenues East will close at 4:30 a.m.

The northbound lanes of I-35 will close at 5:30 a.m. from Mesaba Avenue to 26th Avenue East. A detour will guide vehicles to

2nd Street to continue east.

Northbound traffic on I-35 will be diverted up Mesaba Avenue to 2nd Street at 5:30 a.m.

Westbound traffic on 1st St. will not be able to access Mesaba Avenue and will instead be diverted to Superior Street and I-35

at 6th Avenue West at 5:30 a.m.

Interstate 35 and most other roadways closed for the Marathon will reopen by approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday, June 17: Access and Detours

Park Point and Canal Park Access:

The only access for motorists wanting to reach Park Point or the Canal Park area during the Marathon on Saturday will be on

5th Avenue West from Superior Street. Motorists should follow signs and Officers direction. There will be no vehicle access to

Park Point or Canal Park from Lake Avenue at Superior Street.

DECC Access:

Motorists wanting to reach the DECC or Bayfront area during the Marathon on Saturday must use either 5th Avenue West or

Garfield Avenue to Railroad Street. There will be no vehicle access to the DECC from Lake Avenue.

London Road Access:

All of London Road will close to traffic from 5:30 a.m. until approximately 3:00 p.m. Local residents and spectators along

London Road can use Superior Street and Jefferson Street to access the avenues above London Road for parking during the

Marathon. Spectators are encouraged to continue using the sides of London Road for watching the race.

Depot, Library, Gateway Tower Access:

The Depot, the Library, and Gateway Towers will be accessible from Superior Street to 6th Avenue West during the Marathon.

The following detours will be in place for I-35, London Road, Superior Street, and Michigan Street starting at 5:30 a.m.

on Saturday:

Eastbound local streets and northbound I-35 detour: Traffic will use 2nd Street from Mesaba Avenue to 21st Avenue East,

down 21st Avenue Ave East to Superior Street, and continue east on Superior Street.

Westbound local streets and southbound I-35 detour: Traffic will use Superior Street from the Highway 61 Expressway to 21st

Avenue East, proceed north on 21st Avenue East, then continue west on 3rd Street to Mesaba Ave.

Parking:

Parking is not allowed on any part of the race course. Please observe the posted “No Parking” signs. Violators will be ticketed

and towed.

Canal Park Area Parking:

Motorists wanting to park near Canal Park are encouraged to use the Bayfront Park Lots, the DECC, the Aquarium lot, or

Downtown areas near Lake Avenue. Motorists wanting to reach the DECC or Bayfront area during the Marathon on Saturday

must use either 5th Avenue West or Garfield Avenue to Railroad Street from 5:30 a.m. until the end of the Marathon. There will

be no vehicle access to the DECC from Lake Avenue.

Downtown Parking:

On-street and ramp parking will be available along Superior Street from 6th Avenue East to Lake Avenue and along 1st

Street. Michigan Street, from 4th Avenue East to 5th Avenue West, will close to traffic during the Marathon. No on-street

parking will be allowed on Michigan Street. Motorisits who park in Michigan Street parking ramps prior to the road closure will

not be able to exit the ramp until the Marathon ends Saturday afternoon. Opportunities to view runners Downtown will exist on

the avenues above Superior Street, Lake Place Park.

Bus Routes:

During the marathon, in the downtown area, DTA buses will use 1st Street in both directions between 6th Avenue West and

3rd Avenue East. Passengers should wait for buses at the nearside of intersecting avenues along 1st Street. In addition,

Eastbound Routes 6 and 7 “From Downtown” will take 1st Street to 3rd Avenue East, to 2nd Street, to 14th Avenue East, to

Superior Street, to 20th Avenue East, to 1st Street, to 21st Avenue East, to Superior Street and back to regular

routing. Westbound Routes 6 and 7 “To Downtown” will use regular route to 21st Avenue East the take 21st Avenue East to

1st Street, to 20th Avenue East, to Superior Street, to 14th Avenue East , to 3rd Street, to 3rd Avenue East, to 1st Street to 6th

Avenue West.

The Duluth Transportation Center (DTC) will be open, but no buses will serve it during the Marathon. Passengers are directed

to board and alight buses along 1st Street during this time.

The Port Town Trolley will not provide regular service until Superior Street and 5th Avenue West re-open at approximately 3

p.m. Prior to that, the trolley will shuttle passengers between Canal Park and Bayfront Park.

Jefferson Lines will use the parking lot adjacent to the M&HGas Station in the 1200 block of West Michigan Street for

passenger embarking and disembarking.

Be Alert:

Motorists in Duluth should be prepared to encounter high traffic volume and temporary delays throughout the Marathon

weekend. Drivers in the Canal Park and DECC areas will encounter long delays Friday evening and Saturday. Please be alert

and drive safely.