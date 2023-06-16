Youngsters and Parents Have Reasons to Love Grandma(‘s)

Young Athletes Foundation Festival gets enthusiasm and blood pumping.

If spaghetti and carb-loading aren’t your thing, how about just getting outside on a great day?

Especially if you’re a kid. Or a parent who wants a kid to burn off some sugar.

An event Friday at Bayfront was aimed at getting kids involved. Logically enough, it was hosted by the Young Athletes Foundation, or YAF.

Kids could stretch their legs, stretch their arms, burn off some steam, climb a wall, enjoy goat yoga, jump up and down, and create some laughs and giggles.

For many of the parents it is a must-do item on their Grandma’s Weekend to-do list. Emily Linn came down from Two Harbors with her own two kids, as well as her neighbor’s four.

“So, we just came from the goat yoga which we’ve never done. I had to make them leave because I thought they were going to steal a goat,” Linn said laughing. “But then we’re going to do the running later, and then we just kind of explore, walk around by the lake. Just lots of outside time. And it’s beautiful weather today, too,” said Linn.

The laughs and the good weather were going on at Bayfront Park. If you and your kids missed it this year, mark your calendars for 2024.