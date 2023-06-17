Chow Haul Food Truck Crashes and Burns

DULUTH, MINN. — One of Duluth’s oldest food trucks had a rough afternoon when it ended its day in a wreck

Chow Haul has been in the area serving its food for more than a decade, it started in 2012.

But this afternoon the truck apparently couldn’t stop as it came down Central Entrance.

Witnesses say the truck went through the intersection at Ninth Street and hit a light pole.

That’s where the truck ended up and caught on fire.

We tried to reach the owner of Chow Haul but were unable to talk with him.