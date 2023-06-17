Elisha Barno Makes It 5 Grandma’s Marathon Victories, Hagans Unseats Lindwurm in Women’s Race

Barno now has a marathon-leading five career victories.
DULUTH, Minn.- After being inducted into the Grandma’s Marathon Hall of Fame on Friday, Elisha Barno followed up that honor by winning the full Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday.

He would finish with a time of 2:09:14, eight seconds short of the record.

In the women’s race we have a new champion. Lauren Hagans would hold off Dakotah Lindwurm by just over a minute.

Lindwurm was vying for her 3rd straight marathon win.

