Excitement Brews Early on Grandma’s Race-Day

TWO HARBORS, Minn.–Excitement jogged it’s way into race day early on in the morning Saturday with the Gary Bjorklund Half Marathon that kicked off at 5:50 a.m., and the full Grandma’s Marathon starting at 7:30 a.m, on Saturday.

Bright and early, almost 9,000 people lined up with the goal to complete and finish Grandma’s Marathon.

Each person with their own reasons to embark down Scenic HWY-61 to Canal Park…

“Run with your head the first 20, and then with your heart the last 6.2,” said first time Grandma’s participant Jen Pap. “I heard that it’s a great Boston qualifying course. That is my goal today.”

But everyone runs Grandma’s a bit differently.

For Eric Strand, his day started running to the start-line from Two Harbors to Duluth in preparation for his goal…

“Well, what brought me here was my hoka’s. Put them on in Duluth 26.2 miles ago at 2:30 in the morning. And I use this as training run to run the Leadville 100,” said Eric Strand.

Although Strand is using Grandma’s as a training course for an ultra marathon for later this year. He’s not at all worried about his rankings.

“I mean everybody up front, they’re all nervous now. But the people in the back are here for a party. It’s a 26.2 mile party,” said Strand.

As each racer mentally prepares to take on, there are those who are always there to support the runners…

“My goal and his goal is just to finish. Yeah it’s worrisome but also exciting. The marathon is really a big deal, and I want him to know that I’m with him.”

But that does not come without words of encouragement from each racer’s biggest fans…

“Johnny, you, please go steady and finish up. Your mother Daquin is here with you!” said Gustafson.