Grandma’s Bayfront Park Festival

DULUTH, MINN. — Once the race was over, it was time to celebrate and the Bayfront Park was waiting for them.

Many non-runners had already discovered the Bayfront festival which featured music throughout the day and into the night.

Rock-A-Billy Revue took the stage first thing this morning at 9 am. They were the first of six bands scheduled to play until 11:30.

The festival is for runners and the community to come together to enjoy food, drinks, yard games, and music.

One attendee, a runner who completed the half marathon, was happy to be there. Aaron Itkonen said, “Just the music, the entertainment, the comradery of being around people. Just to be who I want to be and not have to worry about stuff, and enjoy the weekend off and not have to worry about work.”

There’s still time for you to enjoy the fun and excitement at the Rock the Bayfront Festival. It’s going on now and the music will continue until 11:30 p.m.

The end of the music will be a wrap for this year’s edition of Grandma’s Marathon.