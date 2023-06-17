Montoya Breaks Course Record in Grandma’s Half, Reichow Takes Top Honors for Men

DULUTH, Minn.- Kara Goucher’s course record in the Grandma’s Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon is no more.

On Saturday, Maggie Montoya would set the new course record with a time of 1:09:26 to take 1st for females in the Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon.

This was Montoya’s first win at Grandma’s.

Meanwhile on the men’s side, another first time winner as White Bear Lake’s Joel Reichow placed first with a time of 1:02:30.

Reichow’s time was the top finish time for Minnesotan’s by one minute.