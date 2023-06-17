Motorcycle Crashes Near Ely

ELY, MINN. — First responders and law enforcement responded to a motorcycle crash just north of Ely on Friday.

The 65-year-old driver reported that he lost control of the bike while he was trying to make a turn.

The man was taken by ambulance to Bloomenseon Community Hospital before being transported to a Duluth hospital.

While authorities were investigating that crash they found a second crash just south of the first one.

The 73-year-old driver said he had lost control of his motorcycle as it fishtailed and slid out from under him as he was taking a corner

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s office said there was a foreign substance on the road which may have been a contributing factor in both crashes.