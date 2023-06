DULUTH, Minn.- Aaron Pike is once again the Grandma’s Marathon male wheelchair division winner.

He picked up his 5th overall win with a time of 1:27:34.

Pike has now gone back to back, previously winning in 2022 as well.

On the women’s side, Jenna Fesemyer picked up her first career win on Saturday.

She finished with a time of 1:47:20.