Watching the Runners Go By From the DECC

DULUTH, MINN -For most of the people in Duluth who were not running they were somewhere with an eye on the race. At the DECC they were cheering on racers, and spectators were enjoying bloody marys during the race.

Overlooking Harbor Drive gave those watching a great view and the energy to encourage the runners as they ran by.

One spectator, who had run in the past cheered on runners from the sidelines this year. She says it was a different experience, but she enjoyed watching the runners with her friends.

“When I see the runners I am jealous,” Sadie Paradise. “I want to be out there, but then I’m up here having a good bloody mary.” Heather Malyuk who was watching the race with Sadie, said “This is our first time and this is now going to be our new tradition. It’s a perfect place to watch. You can see everything from up here and yell as loud as you want and no one cares.”

Harbor Drive is one of the last legs of the marathon and runners hear the cheers from the crowd that are enjoying their bloody marys and watching the runners.