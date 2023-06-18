Busy Grand Opening for The Loch Café and Games

DULUTH, Minn. — One Duluth couple opened up a new spot in town, a coffee and game shop, which is a blend between two worlds.

The Loch Café and Games held their grand opening today, which was a huge hit as people lined up for drinks and food.

Even more people gathered to play some popular games like Dungeons and Dragons and Warhammer.

The downstairs of the shop is not only filled with the smell of coffee but also full of board games, figures, card packs and more. While upstairs is where the magic happens.

The shop will be hosting gaming events weekly, such as open war games and magic nights.

Tomorrow starts normal hours for the shop as they open at 8 A.M.

Shop hours and event schedule can be found on their Facebook page.