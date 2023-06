I-35 Construction: 27th Ave. West Southbound Off Ramp To Close

DULUTH, Minn. – A busy exit ramp on southbound I-35 in Duluth is closing Monday.

Minnesota Department of Transportation crews will be working to remove and reconstruct the 27th Avenue West southbound ramp.

Work is expected to last 30 days.

Crews will also be paving the southbound lanes adjacent to the ramp.

Drivers needing to detour will follow southbound I-35 to 40th Avenue West and then back north.