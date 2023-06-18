Investigators Believe Human Caused BWCAW Wildfire

Fire investigators believe a human caused a large wildfire within the Boundary Waters.

The Spice Lake Wildfire is currently 22 acres and 65 percent contained.

Spice Lake is located southwest of Seagull Lake, about 10 miles west of the Gunflint Trail.

Sunday’s update showed fire activity “creeping and smoldering” in mixed timber and brush.

Crews continue to fight the fire from the ground and by air.

The fire remains under investigation.

Burning restrictions continue within the Superior National Forest because of the dry conditions.

Businesses along the Gunflint Trail remain open.