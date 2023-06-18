Minnesota’s Attorney General Warns Taylor Swift Fans Of Scammers

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is warning Taylor Swift fans in Minnesota of various ticket scams related to swift’s “Eras” tour, which comes to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Friday and Saturday

Ellison said buying second-hand tickets online is risky. Scammers can easily screenshots of tickets that don’t exist.

He said it’s best to buy tickets through a trustworthy website.

And if possible, use a credit card for added protections, not your debit card.

Basically, if you’re getting a deal that seems too good to be true, it probably is, Ellison said.