Riley Pathman and Sean McQuaid Shatter Guinness World Record at Grandma’s Marathon

Sean and Riley crossed the finish line in Canal Park at a time of 02:35:26, now holders of the Guinness World Record.

DULUTH, Minn.- One runner and one rider set out on the course of Grandma’s Marathon on Saturday with one goal in mind. The pair aimed to “obliterate ” the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon pushing a wheelchair, all in the name of inclusion.

Sean McQuaid and Riley Pathman have been running marathons together for the past five years as part of Team Hoyt San Diego. The non-profit’s mission is to build character, self esteem and self confidence in those with disabilities through inclusion, whether at school, in the community or at home, but especially through sports.

From birth Riley was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and though he can’t physically run a marathon, he has a greater part in the race. His marathon partner, Sean McQuaid, says Riley is the one that pushes him from start to finish.

On Saturday, the pair looked to shatter the previous record of 2 hours and 49 minutes. Sean and Riley crossed the finish line in Canal Park at a time of 02:35:26, now holders of the Guinness World Record.

“It was fantastic. I mean from start to finish the crowd support in the day, the weather, just running along the trees, Riley here pushing us the whole way. Like I said yesterday, he is the heart of this run and there’s nothing that summarizes better than that,” says McQuaid, “It’s a record to show more people in the world what we do and why we do it. Not necessarily in endurance sports, but it’s for everybody to be included in anything in life and so that’s the message we’re trying to get out there and if the Guinness World Record helps us move that message and move the needle then our job is done and hopefully it’ll continue to get broken and raise awareness, so that’s what it’s about.”

Riley and Sean says they enjoyed running in Grandma’s Marathon for the first time and will return in the future.