30th Annual Taste of Greek Festival This Weekend

DULUTH, MINN. — This Saturday and Sunday, the 30th annual Taste of Greece Festival is taking place at Marshall School.

The event is a major fundraiser for Twelve Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church. Greek food, including gyros, Shish-kabobs, spinach pie, pastries, and coffee will all be available.

The majority of the food is made by church members and they savor the time working together. “Let’s enjoy each other’s company and so people were telling stories and catching up. There are people who grew up in the church and moved away and they will come back to help,” said Fr. Dustin Lyon. “It’s a good way to catch up with these folks and it’s a good time for us as well.”

Father Lyon said the Taste of Greek Festival has been able to last for three decades because the church enjoys interacting with the community as a whole. It also gives the church the opportunity to answer questions for people who want to know more about Greek Orthodoxy.

“We really also enjoy hosting the community, because I think the church doing its own thing, is just a club. The church needs to reach out and we do other things in the community, fundraising for Chum and Domiano and outreach and other sorts of things. But to have a place where people can come and just gather and just have a fun time I think is important too,” Father Lyon said.

There’s much more than food at the Taste of Greek Festival. There will be traditional Greek folk dancing, Greek costumes and music.

The festival is Saturday and Sunday and runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.