3rd Annual Youth Mental Health Night At Minnesota Discovery Center In Chisholm

CHISHOLM, Minn. — The 3rd annual Youth Mental Health Night is taking place Thursday at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.

Fairview Range is hosting this event inviting family and friends to learn about local mental health resources and education. All while having some fun.

There will be a BMX stunt show, live music, games, and prizes. The hope for the event is to decrease the stigma around mental health and get people talking about it more.

“Mental health is something that we’ve known is an issue that we need to address. And it it’s all of us, it takes all of us and all of us are a part of that and there is a solution here, but that first step in getting together realizing we’re not alone in that. And second, knowing that there are resources to help and support through that,” said Cassie Liubakka, Regulatory and Quality Improvement RN at Fairview Range.

“It’s not just a one-night event. We truly hope to make a difference for someone even after they leave,” said Jessica Schuster, Marketing and Communications for Fairview Range.

The Youth Mental Health Night is taking place Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Minnesota Discovery Center in Chisholm.