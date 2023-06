Bucks Hold Off Huskies to Take Game One of Series

The same two teams will meet on Friday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Huskies would drop the first game of their series with the Waterloo Bucks on Thursday, 8 to 6.

Duluth would have a three-run sixth inning to come as close as two, but in the end it would not be enough.

