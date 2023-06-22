Coffee Conversation: Peony Farm Tour and Tasting Event

DULUTH, Minn. — Farmer Doug and Duluth Flower Farm are teaming up to host a Peony Farm Tour and Tasting event on Sun, June 25 at 3361 Lindahl Road, Duluth, MN.

Attendees will be able to tour the peony gardens, get expert advice, taste wine, shop at local crafters tents, purchase peony bouquets, buy peony plants and more. $10 admission at the door.

Lois Hoffbauer & Brook Hoffbauer joined FOX21 on the morning newscast to talk about the event and its purpose.

The two also shed light on the need for rain this farming season, as the Northland has been under extreme dry conditions.