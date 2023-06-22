Cohasset Native Hunter Shepard Wins Calder Cup with Hershey Bears

DULUTH, Minn.- Former UMD goalie Hunter Shepard and the Hershey Bears won the Calder Cup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday night.

Shepard would stop 45 of the 47 shots he saw in the game 7, 3-2 overtime victory.

For his efforts, the goaltender would be awarded the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy, which is awarded to the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Shepard is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent on July 1st.