Duluth House Fire Displaces Family Of 3

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday night at 5814 Elinor Street.

The fire department says it happened around 5:35 p.m.

Upon arrival crews report finding that the fire started in a bedroom of the one and a half-story home. They say the door of that bedroom was closed which helped prevent the fire from spreading, limiting damage to the home.

One adult and one child were home at the time of the fire and safely escaped with their cat, Sasha.

Authorities say one child was not home at the time of the fire. The family of 3 has been displaced, and the American Red Cross is assisting them with resources. Firefighters additionally rescued an eight-month-old ball python named Stephanie from the bedroom where the fire originate.

No injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at $25,000 mostly from smoke damage.