Former Bulldog Joey Anderson Re-Signs with Chicago Blackhawks

CHICAGO, Illinois.- Former UMD forward Joey Anderson re-signed with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

It’s a one-year, eight hundred thousand dollar deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Anderson would split time with Chicago and the Toronto Maple Leafs organization in 2022.

He would suit up in 38 NHL games, tallying 9 points total in those contests.

This upcoming season will be Anderson’s sixth year in the NHL.