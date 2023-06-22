Former UMD Standout Caroline Ouellette to Be Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Ouellette has already been selected for the IIHF and the UMD Hall of Fame recently.

DULUTH, Minn.- Another week, another hall of fame induction for former Bulldog standout Caroline Ouellette.

Announced on Wednesday, Ouellette will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 13th.

She’s most known for winning four goal medals with Team Canada. But, she also got it done in the college ranks winning two national titles for UMD, one as a player and one as a coach.

